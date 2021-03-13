Dr. Steven Sameshima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sameshima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sameshima, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sameshima, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Hong, Robert A., M.d., Facc1329 Lusitana St Ste 306, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 380-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, the best, compassionate, concerned, listens to his patient! Does excellent work!
About Dr. Steven Sameshima, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1053410555
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Naval Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sameshima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameshima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sameshima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sameshima has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sameshima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sameshima speaks Japanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sameshima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sameshima.
