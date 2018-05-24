Overview

Dr. Steven Salva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Salva works at Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.