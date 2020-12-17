Dr. Steven Sager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sager, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Sager, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sager works at
Locations
-
1
Steven B Sager DO9671 Gladiolus Dr Ste 111, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 368-5877
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sager?
He was very professional during my pregnancy and the labor delivery was a great experience.I met the love of my life thanks him .I recommend him 100%
About Dr. Steven Sager, DO
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811004138
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sager works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.