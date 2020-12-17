Overview

Dr. Steven Sager, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sager works at Steven B Sager DO in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.