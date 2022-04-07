Overview

Dr. Steven Sable, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sable works at IMMUNO DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORIES in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.