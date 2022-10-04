Dr. Steven Sabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sabin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sabin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj - R. W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-0600
ENT and Allergy Associates - Somerset1543 Route 27 Ste 21, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-6863Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful he is a true gentleman and blessings
About Dr. Steven Sabin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Otolaryngology U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, General Surgery
- Umdnj - R. W. Johnson Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sabin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabin.
