Overview

Dr. Steven Sabin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj - R. W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Sabin works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.