Dr. Steven Ryder, MD
Dr. Steven Ryder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Main Address, Cotswold Office135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 365-0555
Pineville10520 Park Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-6127
What Wrinkle (inside Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte)11835 Southmore Dr Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor kind and considerate, Put me at ease every time I have had appointment. Has a sense of humor also. Also honest about condition but not frightening. Like him very much
About Dr. Steven Ryder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- NY Presby Hosp Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ryder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryder has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryder.
