Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Rudolph works at
Locations
-
1
Steven Rudolph, M.D.948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7670
-
2
Mount Sinai Brooklyn3131 Kings Hwy Fl 22-06, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 283-5700
-
3
Advanced Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist1250 57Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudolph?
I had a stroke 6 years ago and was very fortunate to have been cared for by Dr. Rudolph. He's smart and caring and never condescending like many doctors I've seen since. Right now I'm at 100%. Thank you again, Dr. Rudolph!
About Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1659437473
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center The
- State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine
- SUNY Brooklyn College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudolph works at
Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.