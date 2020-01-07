Overview

Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Rudolph works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.