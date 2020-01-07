See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Rudolph works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Rudolph, M.D.
    948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7670
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    3131 Kings Hwy Fl 22-06, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-5700
  3. 3
    Advanced Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist
    1250 57Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2020
    I had a stroke 6 years ago and was very fortunate to have been cared for by Dr. Rudolph. He's smart and caring and never condescending like many doctors I've seen since. Right now I'm at 100%. Thank you again, Dr. Rudolph!
    About Dr. Steven Rudolph, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
