Dr. Steven Rudnick, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Rudnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Rudnick works at Noble Physicians in Auburn, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Noble Physicians
    4508 Auburn Way N Ste C, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 737-5764
  2. 2
    Safeway Pharmacy #0544
    21301 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 801-0175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2018
    Dr. Rudnick and staff are always willing to listen to what I have to say and are very patient. I can call and ask questions after my appointments and the staff will have an answer or will ask Dr. Rudnick or one of the nurse practitioners for the answer. They address my medical needs as necessary at each appointment, don't rush me out of the office after 15 mins as my previous doctor did. I highly recommend this office and Dr. Rudnick. Thank you for providing such great medical care.
    Auburn — Oct 16, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Rudnick, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

