Dr. Steven Rudnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Rudnick works at
Locations
Noble Physicians4508 Auburn Way N Ste C, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 737-5764
Safeway Pharmacy #054421301 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions (855) 801-0175
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudnick and staff are always willing to listen to what I have to say and are very patient. I can call and ask questions after my appointments and the staff will have an answer or will ask Dr. Rudnick or one of the nurse practitioners for the answer. They address my medical needs as necessary at each appointment, don't rush me out of the office after 15 mins as my previous doctor did. I highly recommend this office and Dr. Rudnick. Thank you for providing such great medical care.
About Dr. Steven Rudnick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudnick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudnick works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.