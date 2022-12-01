Dr. Steven Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
New Horizons Gastroenterology Pllc585 Stewart Ave Ste 412, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 385-5800Saturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been misdiagnosed with IBS for 7 years by multiple doctors. I suffered almost every day. Thanks to Dr Rubin, I am living a pain free and comfortable life! He really takes the time to listen and genuinely cares about his patients getting better. I never feel rushed in my visits. He takes his time to make sure you leave satisfied. Very knowledgeable, informative, and extremely compassionate. Great bedside manners. I am scared of anesthesia and prior to my procedure he made sure I felt comfortable and safe. The staff at the front desk are also very helpful and nice. Highly recommend, you won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Steven Rubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
