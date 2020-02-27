See All Plastic Surgeons in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Steven Rottman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Rottman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown Univ. Hospital Plastic Surgery

Dr. Rottman works at Rottman Plastic Surgery in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naylors Court Asc
    21 Crossroads Dr Ste 360, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-6868
  2. 2
    Rottman Plastic Surgery
    6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-6868
  3. 3
    Finney Trimble Surgical Associates LLC
    6535 N Charles St Ste 510, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-6260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2020
    Dr. Rottman is a skilled surgeon, dedicated to his craft and to his patients. I have been seeing him for injectables and surgical procedures for a number of years now and have always been very happy with my results. I haven’t come across another doctor who is as available and attentive to his patients as Dr. Rottman. Five stars!
    Emily Linger — Feb 27, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Rottman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366609588
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown Univ. Hospital Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
