Overview

Dr. Steven Rothman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rothman works at Lankenau Heart Center-Mezzanine Level in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.