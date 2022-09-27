Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD
Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ola aqui é Elenice mãe de Alice Salvador aqui do Brasil,ela fez uma cirurgia com o dr.Steve,á mais de 15 anos ela gostaria de poder um dia rever ele,e assim a cirurgia dela foi á vídeo primeira criança do Brasil a realizar no pulmão,se foi o seu Steve que fez gostaria muito de poder agradecer.Obrigada.
About Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295726024
Education & Certifications
- Broadgreen Hospital|Texas Children's Hospital Baylor College of Medicine
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
