Overview

Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Rothenberg works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.