Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD

Hematology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. 

Dr. Rosinski works at Phoenix Cancer Center in Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Arizona Family Practice
    967 Hancock Rd Ste 133, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
    2500 Canyon Rd Ste D1, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2021
    I have been going to dr rosinski for about 3 yrs I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic Brest cancer and a tumor in my brain needless to say myself and my family was devastated. My reg doctor sent me to another cancer doctor in town after the visit I was even more devastated and left with a new appointment in a month with no meds or diagnosis. I told my reg doctor who then found doctor rosinski who got me right in and started treatments that day I felt 50% better that evening he noticed that I was gaging so he rushed a mri of the brain well there was a tumor he said don’t worry we’ll take care of it he said. He sent me for radiation and now it’s no longer a problem now he started working on the cancer he has tried several different treatment and I am now in remission and he is now working on treatments to keep it that way Steve And Kelly rosinski are life savers I have recommended them to many other people And they have thanked me for the recommendation.thanks for what you do.
    Sandra kangris — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073621819
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosinski works at Phoenix Cancer Center in Bullhead City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rosinski’s profile.

    Dr. Rosinski has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

