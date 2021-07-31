Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ.
Dr. Rosinski works at
Locations
Western Arizona Family Practice967 Hancock Rd Ste 133, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 224-0064
- 2 2500 Canyon Rd Ste D1, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 224-0064
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to dr rosinski for about 3 yrs I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic Brest cancer and a tumor in my brain needless to say myself and my family was devastated. My reg doctor sent me to another cancer doctor in town after the visit I was even more devastated and left with a new appointment in a month with no meds or diagnosis. I told my reg doctor who then found doctor rosinski who got me right in and started treatments that day I felt 50% better that evening he noticed that I was gaging so he rushed a mri of the brain well there was a tumor he said don’t worry we’ll take care of it he said. He sent me for radiation and now it’s no longer a problem now he started working on the cancer he has tried several different treatment and I am now in remission and he is now working on treatments to keep it that way Steve And Kelly rosinski are life savers I have recommended them to many other people And they have thanked me for the recommendation.thanks for what you do.
About Dr. Steven Rosinski, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1073621819
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosinski works at
Dr. Rosinski has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.