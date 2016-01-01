See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD

Neurology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Neurology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

About Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD

  • Neurology
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1952406381
Education & Certifications

  • Duke University Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital
  • NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

Dr. Rosenfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

