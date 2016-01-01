Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- FL
- Jacksonville
- Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Neurology4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0208
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Metastasis
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Complex Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Ependymoma
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Glioblastoma
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Movement Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurological Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Neurovascular Conditions
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Oligodendroglioma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Neurological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Refractory Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Seizure
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?
About Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952406381
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenfeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.