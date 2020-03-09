Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?
Terrific!! He explains and is so well informed and helpful!!
About Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376643965
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Miami
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- John's Hopkins U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenfeld speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.