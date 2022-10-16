Dr. Steven Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rosenblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rosenblatt, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery428 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is such an awesome doctor. Both of my children have seen him for many years and I never had one complaint. He is very engaged with the parents about the wants and concerns. I would recommend anyone to him, he is the best.
About Dr. Steven Rosenblatt, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922397850
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
