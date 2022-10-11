Overview

Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Of Phys & Surg, Columbia U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.