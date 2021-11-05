Overview

Dr. Steven Rosenberg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Jefferson Family Medicine Feasterville in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

