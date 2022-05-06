See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Steven Rosen, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Rosen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Nevyas Eye Associates of Nj PC in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA, Fort Washington, PA and Chalfont, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Nevyas Eye Associates of Nj PC
    1001 Lincoln Dr W, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 489-9170
  2. 2
    Fox Chase Pain Management
    4979 Old Street Rd Ste B, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 288-5601
  3. 3
    Fort Washington Surgery Center
    467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 202, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 288-5601
  4. 4
    Chalfont Office
    1300 Horizon Dr Ste 101, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 489-9170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Fibromyalgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144294323
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

