Dr. Steven Rokito, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Rokito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow801 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (866) 912-3583Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (855) 662-3519Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Rokito twice in the last few years for separate issues and have walked away with the greatest of care and confidence in treatment. My first visit was for shoulder pain. While I had previously been told I should have exploratory surgery after an MRI, Dr. Rokito started with an X-Ray and showed me that I was dealing with arthritis and sent me to PT, no surgery. A few years later I had knee pain. After PT and meds didn't help, we did an MRI and opted for surgery. It was quick and easy to book and go through. Post, I got a full explanation with using surgical pictures and a knee model. The only knock I have about the practice is I have had some long wait times. 4 stars on the practice as a whole, but 5 stars on the doctor and his abilities.
About Dr. Steven Rokito, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821160581
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Cli, Sports Medicine-Orthopedic Surgery Hosp Joint Dis Orth Inst, Orthopedic Surgery
- New York University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
