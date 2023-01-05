Dr. Rock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Rock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Rock works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Urology PA600 Ridgely Ave Ste 130, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 768-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Rock for 15 years,He diagnosed me with prostate cancer 15yrs ago he explained what my options were, I was 65yrs old at that time I chose to keep my prostate & chose one of the treatment that he suggested.I,m now 80yrs old & cancer free great Doc he listens, he explains, things he makes you feel comfortable.always a pleasant appointment.When I leave his office its always like I just left a good friend.
About Dr. Steven Rock, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407851587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
