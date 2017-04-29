Dr. Steven Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Group7162 Liberty Centre Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 769-3223
-
2
The Plastic Surgery Group Inc4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great service. Love that's there is a hospital surgery center right believed where surgery is performed. Staff always Got back to me quickly to answer questions.
About Dr. Steven Robinson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
