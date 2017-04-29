See All Plastic Surgeons in West Chester, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Robinson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at The Plastic Surgery Group in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    7162 Liberty Centre Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 769-3223
  2. 2
    The Plastic Surgery Group Inc
    4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Robinson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619022654
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

