Overview

Dr. Steven Robbins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Robbins works at Novant Health Urology Partners - Bolivia in Bolivia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.