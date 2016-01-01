Dr. Steven Ritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ritz, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Memorial Hospital
Dr. Ritz works at
Locations
1
Nemours Dupont Pediatrics325 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 309-8508
2
Nemours Childrens Clinic, Voorhees, NJ1000 White Horse Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-8508
3
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-8508
4
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5345
5
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Vineland2950 College Dr Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 309-8508
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Ritz, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1205928058
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritz.
