Dr. Steven Ringler, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Ringler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Steven L Ringler,MD Ctr for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery1151 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 328-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Spectrum Health
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Ringler for any of your plastic surgery needs. He and his staff are professional, kind, understanding and so supportive of your needs and desired outcomes. He and his entire staff are approachable and knowledgeable. They make the entire process of plastic surgery seem effortless.
About Dr. Steven Ringler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Butterworth Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ringler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringler.
