Dr. Steven Rimar, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (11)
43 years of experience
Dr. Steven Rimar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Rimar works at Steven D Rimar MD PC in Troy, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven D Rimar MD PC
    4600 Investment Dr Ste 250, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 898-5000
    15979 Hall Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 416-8450
    Beaumont Psychiatry Troy
    44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 964-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Iliac Aneurysm
Ischemic Colitis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Bowel Infarction
Aortic Dissection
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion Surgery
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colectomy
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spider Veins
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Sympathectomy
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    4.4
    Aug 06, 2018
    Dr. Rimar is the best Dr. I've ever had. The bypass work he had done on me is amazing. He was extremely attentive when I was in the hospital as well. He also has a fantastic and efficient staff with extra stars going out to Jodie. She guided me through everything. Thank you Dr. Rimar and staff ?
    Kelly McSheffrey Golinske in Birmingham, MI — Aug 06, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Rimar, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205818994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rimar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rimar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rimar has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

