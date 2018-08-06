Dr. Rimar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Rimar, MD
Dr. Steven Rimar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Steven D Rimar MD PC4600 Investment Dr Ste 250, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 898-5000
- 2 15979 Hall Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 416-8450
Beaumont Psychiatry Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-5000
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rimar is the best Dr. I've ever had. The bypass work he had done on me is amazing. He was extremely attentive when I was in the hospital as well. He also has a fantastic and efficient staff with extra stars going out to Jodie. She guided me through everything. Thank you Dr. Rimar and staff ?
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205818994
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Rimar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rimar has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
