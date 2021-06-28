See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Richeimer works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD
Dr. Mollie Johnston, MD
6 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Charles, MD
Dr. Andrew Charles, MD
4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Allen Chen, MD
Dr. Allen Chen, MD
10 (102)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Medicine of USC
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 3450, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-6202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richeimer?

    Jun 28, 2021
    Well just reading reviews of Dr. Richeimer. I have been a RN for 21 years and a chronic pain patient 10 years. My diagnosis took over a year but what was most interesting that once I was diagnosed that I soon learned not many doctors knew how to treat my condition, Crps and a ton of other pain conditions. So what I can provide is input as a patient and medical provider. I do go to a pain support group and all the comments about Dr. Richeimer are similar. Dr. R has been my MD for 6 yrs now. He has saved my life. He has never ever made me feel rushed and never made me feel dismissed. He is so incredibly kind, patient and listens. He has never ever made me feel like I'm being ridiculous. He has always gone above and beyond. He has reached out to me many times when I would never expect and if I reach out to him he always responds. Again I am a RN and know what to look out for with a MD. Dr. Richeimer is the absolute best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    LEAH ODAY — Jun 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richeimer to family and friends

    Dr. Richeimer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richeimer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386685584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richeimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richeimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richeimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richeimer works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Richeimer’s profile.

    Dr. Richeimer has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richeimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Richeimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richeimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richeimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richeimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.