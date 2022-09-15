Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Richards works at
Locations
Rick L. Visor MD PC4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 115, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-1930Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 606, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Both the staff and Dr. Richards were very professional. The appointment was on time. Dr. Richards did an exam and explained everything. I was very pleased with the outcome of the visit.
About Dr. Steven Richards, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.