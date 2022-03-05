See All Vascular Neurologists in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Dr. Steven Resnick, DO

Vascular Neurology
3 (39)
Dr. Steven Resnick, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. 

Dr. Resnick works at Kovacs MD & Resnick DO in Bay Harbor Islands, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Old Name Dr. Andrew G. Kovacs MD PA
    1111 Kane Concourse Ste 504, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 (305) 865-1995
  2
    Kovacs and Resnicks Medical Office
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 690, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 538-1877

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Medical Center

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Dr.Resnick thankfully ordered several MRI’s upon arrival at Mt Sinai and was able to identify a spinal hematoma that had caused stroke like symptoms. His thoroughness and expertise determined that emergency surgery was necessary and called in a neurosurgeon colleague who successfully removed the hematoma. Dr. Resnick’s follow up care was impressive and his concern was evident. I couldn’t recommend him more highly and was fortunate to be in his care.
    Mar 05, 2022
    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Steven Resnick, DO

    Vascular Neurology
    English
    1972553816
    Education & Certifications

    Vascular Neurology
    Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

