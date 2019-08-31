Dr. Steven Remer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Remer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Remer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Brent Belvin MD PA1101 Raintree Cir Ste 240, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 326-5100Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
American Pain and Wellness6020 W Parker Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-5100
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’m a pt I was rear ended,.herniation & buldging L-4, L-5.. Talk about I was in AGONY!! I experienced numbness, tingling, fire, felt like ants were crawling down my leg to my foot. With my profession I am always on the go, and standing long period at a time. A really good friend of mine who is a chiropractor(Dr. Matt Chalmers)recommended that I see Dr. Remer. I was very pleased with my experience at American Pain And Wellness! Dr. Remer answered my questions, pleasant bedside manner. Dr. Remer came up with a plan to execute the culprit giving me problems in my back.:-) I can be a hard critic of clinics and the people employed by them. Combine that attitude with an innate crankiness when I’m in pain and the result can be much less than pleasant. This time (My first time at Dr.Remers was a world away from previous experiences elsewhere. It was good to be treated with professionalism & care from Maria, Amanda, Jennifer,Tara, Iliana.The ladies are ALWAYS smiling & eager to help!
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447261573
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
