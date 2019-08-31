Overview

Dr. Steven Remer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Remer works at Belvin Pain Management in Allen, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.