Dr. Steven Reiter, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Reiter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Reiter works at
Locations
Dh Cardiology LLC3433 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Stroud Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very experienced, explains things very well.. I first went to him 7+ years ago and I would long since be dead and buried if I hadn't. He saved my life.
About Dr. Steven Reiter, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1932103959
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiter has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.
