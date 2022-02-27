See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Steven Reiss, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Reiss, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Reiss works at BHMG Neurosurgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reiss?

Feb 27, 2022
I’ve had bad sciatica in my left leg and also not as bad in my right. My lower back pain was starting to get bad. I consulted with Dr Reis a couple of years ago and him being conservative he suggested I try rehab first to see if that would help. After several months and no relief I decided to try pain management. The first shot was amazing but it quickly wore off, and tried a second that did not help at all. After consulting again with Dr Reiss and getting an MRI things were moving forward. He wanted me to get a myelogram the following week. It showed how bad things were. It was decided the I would have a L4, L5 spinal fusion. As I recover from surgery this week I cannot say enough of Dr Reiss and his compassion and expertise. I currently have no pain except for a tender incision which will pass. I have rehab planned and should be good to go in 5 weeks. We are planning a trip to Europe in 8 weeks which Doc thinks it will be fine. I think Dr Reiss is exceptional. Good luck
Steve Bass — Feb 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Reiss, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Reiss, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reiss to family and friends

Dr. Reiss' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reiss

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Reiss, MD.

About Dr. Steven Reiss, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487647616
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reiss works at BHMG Neurosurgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Reiss’s profile.

Dr. Reiss has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven Reiss, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.