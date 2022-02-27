Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Reiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Reiss works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery3900 Kresge Way Ste 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had bad sciatica in my left leg and also not as bad in my right. My lower back pain was starting to get bad. I consulted with Dr Reis a couple of years ago and him being conservative he suggested I try rehab first to see if that would help. After several months and no relief I decided to try pain management. The first shot was amazing but it quickly wore off, and tried a second that did not help at all. After consulting again with Dr Reiss and getting an MRI things were moving forward. He wanted me to get a myelogram the following week. It showed how bad things were. It was decided the I would have a L4, L5 spinal fusion. As I recover from surgery this week I cannot say enough of Dr Reiss and his compassion and expertise. I currently have no pain except for a tender incision which will pass. I have rehab planned and should be good to go in 5 weeks. We are planning a trip to Europe in 8 weeks which Doc thinks it will be fine. I think Dr Reiss is exceptional. Good luck
About Dr. Steven Reiss, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487647616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reiss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiss has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.