Dr. Steven Reese, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Reese, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Reese, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Dr. Reese works at
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Orthodontics PC401 Oyster Point Rd Ste D, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 324-3923Monday8:30am - 1:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?
About Dr. Steven Reese, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679615397
Education & Certifications
- General Practice Residency U.S. Naval Hospital San Diego|Indiana University School of Dentistry - Orthodontic Specialty
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reese using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reese works at
243 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.