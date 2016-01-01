See All Orthodontists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Steven Reese, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (243)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Reese, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Dr. Reese works at Peninsula Orthodontics in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Orthodontics PC
    401 Oyster Point Rd Ste D, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 324-3923
    Monday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clear Dental Braces
Cone Beam 3D Imaging
Crossbite
Clear Dental Braces
Cone Beam 3D Imaging
Crossbite

Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 243 ratings
    Patient Ratings (243)
    5 Star
    (233)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Reese, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679615397
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Practice Residency U.S. Naval Hospital San Diego|Indiana University School of Dentistry - Orthodontic Specialty
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Reese, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reese has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reese works at Peninsula Orthodontics in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Reese’s profile.

    243 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

