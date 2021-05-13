Overview

Dr. Steven Reed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at Mercy Physician Services South in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.