Overview

Dr. Steven Ratcliffe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Ratcliffe works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.