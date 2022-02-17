Overview

Dr. Steven Rasmussen, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Austin Regional Clinic Southwest in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.