Dr. Steven Rapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rapp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rapp works at
Locations
Michigan Neurosurgical Specialists PC5220 Highland Rd Ste 210, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 383-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Dr Rapp with very bad lower back and leg pain. After having an MRI, he knew what to do! He explained the procedure and what to expect with great detail. He has his own surgical center on-site so you don’t have to go through all the hospital issues. My surgery went just as planned and I feel great now!! I would highly recommend Dr Rapp to anyone who has back issues. He is a very skillful, personable and caring doctor.
About Dr. Steven Rapp, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1073589446
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
