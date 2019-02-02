See All Nephrologists in Royal Oak, MI
Nephrology
4 (7)
Overview

Dr. Steven Rankin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 247, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 267-5010
  2. 2
    3455 Starr Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 288-9340
  3. 3
    Michigan V & P Management LLC
    1886 W Auburn Rd Ste 300, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 290-3111
  4. 4
    Southfield Surgery Center
    26225 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 541-7801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2019
    I was very impressed with Dr. Rankin. He is energetic, friendly and explains information very well. I felt that he really cared and spent ample time with me to answer all of my questions. I felt very comfortable and that he would have my best interests at heart. I would definitely recommend Dr. Rankin.
    Rebecca in West Bloomfield, MI — Feb 02, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Rankin, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rankin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

