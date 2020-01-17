See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Interventional Radiology
Dr. Steven Raman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Raman works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 (310) 981-3289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Steven Raman, MD
    About Dr. Steven Raman, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114956745
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University of California, San Diego
    • Calif Pacific MC
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raman works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Raman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

