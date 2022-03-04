Overview

Dr. Steven Pugh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Pugh works at Northwest Neurological, PLLC in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.