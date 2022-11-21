See All General Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Steven Proshan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Proshan, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Proshan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Proshan works at STEVEN G PROSHAN MD LLC in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jlw Surgical Consultants LLC
    2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 360, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 573-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Proshan?

    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr Proshan operated on my son a few years ago-was excellent. He explained everything thoroughly and is the type of surgeon that doesn’t judge his patients. He’s just a great guy and LGBTQIA friendly. Fast forward, my elderly mother was diagnosed with colon cancer and Dr Proshan immediately scheduled an appt and surgery to remove the tumor. Due to Dr Proshan’s bedside manner, preparedness and extensive surgical information (a formative three ring binder with tons of information), my mother didn’t worry and our family was at ease. The surgery went extremely well and Dr Proshan’s use of technology and research ensuring no blood clots and problems post surgery has garnered my upmost respect. I wish more doctors were like Dr Proshan!! It has been a week since my mom had 8”of colon removed and she’s walking around as if nothing happened. She feels great and her energy level improves daily. Fortunately, mom has a great prognosis and will be with us past her 89 years
    Dee — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Proshan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Proshan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Proshan to family and friends

    Dr. Proshan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Proshan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Proshan, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Proshan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487754933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Proshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proshan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proshan works at STEVEN G PROSHAN MD LLC in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Proshan’s profile.

    Dr. Proshan has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Proshan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proshan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Proshan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.