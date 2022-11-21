Dr. Steven Proshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Proshan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Proshan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Proshan works at
Locations
-
1
Jlw Surgical Consultants LLC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 360, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Proshan?
Dr Proshan operated on my son a few years ago-was excellent. He explained everything thoroughly and is the type of surgeon that doesn’t judge his patients. He’s just a great guy and LGBTQIA friendly. Fast forward, my elderly mother was diagnosed with colon cancer and Dr Proshan immediately scheduled an appt and surgery to remove the tumor. Due to Dr Proshan’s bedside manner, preparedness and extensive surgical information (a formative three ring binder with tons of information), my mother didn’t worry and our family was at ease. The surgery went extremely well and Dr Proshan’s use of technology and research ensuring no blood clots and problems post surgery has garnered my upmost respect. I wish more doctors were like Dr Proshan!! It has been a week since my mom had 8”of colon removed and she’s walking around as if nothing happened. She feels great and her energy level improves daily. Fortunately, mom has a great prognosis and will be with us past her 89 years
About Dr. Steven Proshan, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1487754933
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proshan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proshan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proshan works at
Dr. Proshan has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Proshan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proshan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.