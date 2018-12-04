Overview

Dr. Steven Prophet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Prophet works at Azizkhan Intrnl Mdcn Associates in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.