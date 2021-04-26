Dr. Steven Proper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Proper, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Proper, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Proper works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland202 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very nice doctor, knowledgeable and pleasant. He removed a few pieces for biopsy that came back negative. I will repeat with follow up visits
About Dr. Steven Proper, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508812983
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Nyu Skin Cancer Hosp
- Cmdnj-Newark
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proper has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Proper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proper.
