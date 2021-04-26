Overview

Dr. Steven Proper, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Proper works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL, Riverview, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.