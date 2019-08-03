Dr. Steven Priolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Priolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Priolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Priolo works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates478 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 701-4848
-
2
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of having Dr. Priolo be my surgeon for my gallbladder surgery. He was kind, compassionate, knew what he was talking about, and had a great personality! He made me feel at ease about having to have my first big surgery with very little time to think about it and confident about having him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Steven Priolo, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1851311096
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priolo has seen patients for Lipomas, Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Priolo speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Priolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priolo.
