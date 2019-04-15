Dr. Steven Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Price, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9060 SW 73RD CT, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 325-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Es un excelente Dr por sus conocimientos buen trato y atención me siento totalmente satisfecha con el procedimiento recibido por el y todos los servicios recibidos por el personal q trabajo con el fue un éxito, gracias y bendiciones para todos
About Dr. Steven Price, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235237942
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
