Overview

Dr. Steven Pribanich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Pribanich works at Plateau Medical Specialist in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.