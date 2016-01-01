See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Steven Presser, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Presser, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Mission Community Hospital.

Dr. Presser works at Steven C Presser MD in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IVFLA Fertility
    29995 Technology Dr Ste 203, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-5338
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills Orthopedic Center Inc.
    292 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-3543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amenorrhea
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Amenorrhea
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Presser, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649461179
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County/ Usc Womens Hospital
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai/UCLA
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California Los Angeles
