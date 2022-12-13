See All Spine Surgeons in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Surgical Institute of Reading.

Dr. Presciutti works at Keystone Spine & Pain Management Center in Wyomissing, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keystone Spine and Pain Management
    2607 Keiser Blvd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 509-0840
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Surgical Institute of Reading

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Broken Neck
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Broken Neck

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Steven Presciutti is a very good surgeon, very through, explains all the steps in your procedure. Takes his time to answer your questions and concerns. Follow up appointments post surgery he reviewers the procedure and explains what he did . Explains the recovery process and answers all your questions. The staff also at Keystone Spine is first class. I highly recommend Dr. Presciutti and Keystone Spine .
    Mike Bashore — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821225293
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presciutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Presciutti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Presciutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Presciutti works at Keystone Spine & Pain Management Center in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Presciutti’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Presciutti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presciutti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Presciutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Presciutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

