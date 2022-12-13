Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presciutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Surgical Institute of Reading.
Locations
Keystone Spine and Pain Management2607 Keiser Blvd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 509-0840Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Institute of Reading
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steven Presciutti is a very good surgeon, very through, explains all the steps in your procedure. Takes his time to answer your questions and concerns. Follow up appointments post surgery he reviewers the procedure and explains what he did . Explains the recovery process and answers all your questions. The staff also at Keystone Spine is first class. I highly recommend Dr. Presciutti and Keystone Spine .
About Dr. Steven Presciutti, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821225293
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
