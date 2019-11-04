Dr. Steven Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pratt, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Pratt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard-Mass Ee Infirm
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
Perry Pratt & Coden A Medical Corp.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 310, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-3010
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pratt listens carefully when you respond to questions he asks after meticulously perusing your file. His eye exam is thorough and he has a pleasant personality that puts you at ease. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Pratt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1407963044
Education & Certifications
- Harvard-Mass Ee Infirm
- SAA
- Naval Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
