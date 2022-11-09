Overview

Dr. Steven Potter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, St. Francis - Emory Healthcare and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Potter works at Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.